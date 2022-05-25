Browns "Close" To New Deal With David Njoku: Fans React

CLEVELAND, OH - JANUARY 09: Cleveland Browns tight end David Njoku (85) takes the field prior to the National Football League game between the Cincinnati Bengals and Cleveland Browns on January 9, 2022, at FirstEnergy Stadium in Cleveland, OH. (Photo by Frank Jansky/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

Cleveland Browns tight end David Njoku isn't present for the start of the OTAs, but at least his contract negotiations with the team are moving in the right direction.

According to Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com, the Browns are "very close" to completing a new deal with Njoku. His new contract would reportedly pay him an average of more than $13 million.

Browns fans certainly want Njoku to be part of the team's long-term plans, but it sounds like a lot of them are against the idea of him making top-five tight end money.

"I don’t get this at all," a Browns fan tweeted. "Make him prove it this season that his potential is real."

"I like Njoku a lot but definitely not enough to pay him more than Hunter Henry," another fan wrote.

"As a Browns fan, I do not understand this FO’s fascination with Njoku," a third Browns fan said. "This seems like they’re betting on him being Watsons favorite target in the future, cause his play on the field has come nowhere close to paying him George Kittle money. An incredibly inconsistent TE."

Last season, Njoku had 36 catches for 475 yards and four touchdowns. So far, his production hasn't matched his potential. Perhaps that'll change this fall.

If the Browns don't agree to a long-term deal with Njoku, he'll make $10.931 million this upcoming season.