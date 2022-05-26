Panthers Had Demand For Baker Mayfield Trade: Fans React

During the 2022 NFL Draft, it was reported that the Carolina Panthers had interest in Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield. Those trade talks ultimately fizzled out.

According to Jonathan M. Alexander of the Charlotte Observer, the Panthers weren't willing to take on Mayfield's entire salary. They wanted the Browns to pay around $13 million.

If the Browns accepted this deal, the Panthers would've paid just a shade over $5 million for Mayfield. It's unclear what type of draft compensation they would've relinquished though.

Mayfield's current salary of $18.8 million isn't very attractive to teams, but fans believe a reduced number would certainly change things.

"I have to admit, Baker Mayfield at sub $5 Million dollars is attractive," a Panthers fan tweeted. "Again depends what we give back too. Still don’t think it happens, but that’s cheap."

Others, however, believe the Browns should hold firm and avoid paying the majority of Mayfield's contract.

"Everyone said the Browns overplayed their hand when now its obvious that at the very least Carolina did too," Will Burge of Barstool Sports tweeted. "Only $6M for a guy who would waltz in, be your starter, and instantly make you a competitor in the NFC?

"If the Panthers actually want Baker, they're playing a dangerous game," Browns reporter Ben Axelrod said. "Because the more salary the Browns are willing to eat, the more suitors there could be."

The Panthers' current quarterback room is being led by Sam Darnold.

With training camp two months away, it's possible the Browns and Panthers revisit their trade talks.