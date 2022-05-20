3 Teams In "Holding Pattern" On Baker Mayfield Trade: Fans React

CLEVELAND, OHIO - SEPTEMBER 17: Baker Mayfield #6 of the Cleveland Browns passes against the Cincinnati Bengals during the first quarter at FirstEnergy Stadium on September 17, 2020 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

Multiple teams have been linked to Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield, but his trade market hasn't really developed the way fans hoped it would.

Well, it appears Mayfield's salary is a huge reason why a trade hasn't materialized. According to Jeff Howe of The Athletic, the Carolina Panthers and Seattle Seahawks are stuck in a "holding pattern" because they want the Browns to take on more of Mayfield's remaining contract.

Mayfield, who is currently set to enter the final year of his rookie contract, has a base salary of roughly $18.8 million for the 2022 season.

The Panthers already have over $18 million committed to Sam Darnold for this fall. If they're going to make an offer for Mayfield, they don't want to take on his entire salary.

The Seahawks, meanwhile, currently have Drew Lock and Geno Smith on their roster. They won't cost much for the 2022 season though.

Despite the latest report from Howe, there are some fans who don't believe the Panthers and Seahawks are actually interested in Mayfield.

Others think the Browns should refrain from taking on a portion of Mayfield's contract just to ship him out of Cleveland.

And of course, there are fans hoping the Browns take on Mayfield's deal just so this saga can come to an end.

NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport recently said Mayfield's trade market will most likely remain quiet until at least June.

"There's no deadline. Teams will settle in now for OTAs. They'll have rookie minicamp, they'll want to see the rookies. Everything is going to slow down a little bit," Rapoport said. "I don't get the sense that anything will happen with Baker Mayfield until maybe June at the earliest."

This report from Rapoport lines up with the idea that Carolina, Cleveland and Seattle are all caught in a holding pattern.