Former Browns 1st-Round Pick Who Requested Trade: I’m All In Cleveland

Back in July, Cleveland Browns tight end David Njoku requested a trade. His agent, Drew Rosenhaus, said it would be in his client’s “best interest” to play for a new team.

The Browns selected Njoku with the No. 29 overall pick in the 2017 NFL Draft. Njoku made a massive leap in his second year, finishing with 56 receptions for 639 yards and four touchdowns. Unfortunately, the Miami product appeared in just four games in 2019 due to a broken wrist.

Cleveland’s front office added two tight ends this offseason in Harrison Bryant and Austin Hooper. The latter signed a four-year deal with the team and appears to be a huge part of Kevin Stefanski’s offense.

Since the Browns clogged the depth chart at tight end, it made sense for Njoku to request a trade. However, it appears he has changed his mind. On Saturday afternoon, Njoku made it known that he’s ready to remain with the team that drafted him.

“I’m all in Cleveland,” Njoku wrote on Twitter. “Time to work.”

Stefanski could run two-tight end plays this year with Hooper and Njoku. They should provide Baker Mayfield with solid targets over the middle of the field.

The Browns never showed any desire to move Njoku, so there isn’t any bad blood on that end.

After missing the majority of the 2019 season, we’ll see if Njoku can bounce back this fall in a major way.