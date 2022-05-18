Former Browns Coach Freddie Kitchens Lands New Job

CLEVELAND, OH - DECEMBER 23: Cleveland Browns offensive coordinator Freddie Kitchens looks on during the first quarter against the Cincinnati Bengals at FirstEnergy Stadium on December 23, 2018 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

Former Cleveland Browns head coach Freddie Kitchens is heading to the SEC.

On Wednesday, it was announced that Kitchens has been officially added to South Carolina's coaching staff for the 2022 season.

Kitchens will be listed as a senior football analyst for the Gamecocks.

South Carolina head coach Shane Beamer expects Kitchens to be a "great asset" to his football team this fall.

"I worked with Freddie Kitchens previously at Mississippi State and have known him for close to 20 years," Beamer said. "He's a fantastic coach with head coaching experience and coordinator experience. He's a long-time NFL coach who will be a great asset and resource for our program and will help us in so many ways.

Kitchens spent last year as a senior offensive assistant for the New York Giants.

This won't be Kitchens' first coaching gig at the collegiate level. In 2005, he was the running backs coach for Mississippi State. Additionally, he spent time at LSU as a graduate assistant.

Of course, Kitchens' most notable coaching stint took place in Cleveland. In his only season as the head coach of the Browns, he owned a 6-10 record.

Perhaps we'll see Kitchens reinvent himself at South Carolina.