Former Browns Player Has Telling Admission About 2017 Team

Earlier this week, Brian Flores revealed that Miami Dolphins owner Stephen Ross offered him $100,000 per loss during the 2019 season. This inspired Hue Jackson to open up about his time with the Cleveland Browns.

Jackson eventually admit in an interview on CNN that he was not offered money to lose games. That being said, former Browns cornerback Jason McCourty doesn’t believe the team was trying to win games in 2017.

McCourty shared his experience in Cleveland during the latest episode of “Double Coverage with The McCourty Twins.”

“I was in Cleveland in 2017,” McCourty said. “There’s no way we were trying to win. It was very obvious. That is to no surprise to anyone. You don’t need me to corroborate the story and say ‘We were tanking, we were trying to lose.’ Duh. I said this when I got to New England, you realize winning in the NFL is not easy, so you don’t want to take it for granted, you celebrate your wins. But the year I spent in Cleveland also taught me, winning ain’t this hard either. You don’t just go 1-31. It’s not that hard to figure out on the other end of it.”

Jackson said the Browns had a “plan” that benefited certain people when players didn’t perform well for the Browns.

“When you talk about incentivizing a four-year plan that led to the team not being able to play as well, that people benefited off of that — that’s different. But at the same time, it has some of the same similarities to it,” Jackson told CNN.

The Browns finished the 2017 season with an 0-16 record.

Browns owner Jimmy Haslam has already denied the notion that his team was tanking in 2017.