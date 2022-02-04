Former Browns GM Sashi Brown Reportedly Lands New NFL Job

Former Cleveland Browns general manager Sashi Brown is returning to the NFL.

According to ESPN insiders Adrian Wojnarowski and Adam Schefter, the Baltimore Ravens are hiring Brown as an executive.

“Sashi Brown is leaving Monumental Sports and the Washington Wizards to return to the NFL as an executive with the Baltimore Ravens, sources tell me and Adam Schefter. Brown had previously been the Cleveland Browns GM,” Wojnarowski tweeted.

Brown has been working with Monumental Sports & Entertainment and the Washington Wizards since 2019.

Even though Brown’s time in Cleveland didn’t end on a positive note, his background in analytics makes him an intriguing executive for any NFL team. Ironically enough, he’ll get a chance to redeem himself in the AFC North.

Sashi Brown is leaving Monumental Sports and the Washington Wizards to return to the NFL as an executive with the Baltimore Ravens, sources tell me and @AdamSchefter. Brown had previously been the Cleveland Browns GM. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) February 4, 2022

Prior to becoming the executive vice president of the Browns, Brown had a long run with the Jacksonville Jaguars. He was the lead counsel for the team from 2005 to 2012.

Though he has been around the NFL for nearly two decades, Brown is just 45 years old. There’s a chance that his best years in the NFL are still ahead of him.

Brown’s role in Baltimore is unclear at this time. Nonetheless, it’ll be interesting to see how he co-exists with Ravens general manager Eric DeCosta.