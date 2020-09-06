Former Browns WR Antonio Callaway Signs With New Team

Antonio Callaway’s professional career has been plagued by suspensions, but the 2018 fourth-round pick still has an NFL opportunity.

Callaway worked out for the Dolphins recently, and Miami has signed the 23-year-old Florida native to its practice squad, according to multiple reports. Callaway will begin the season serving out the rest of a league-enforced suspension, but can attend team meetings and work his way back from the leg injury that prevented him from playing in the XFL last spring.

In 20 games with the Cleveland Browns in 2018 and 2019, Callaway caught 51 passes for 675 yards and five touchdowns. Forty-three of those catches, 586 of the yards and all of his touchdowns came in his rookie season.

While signing Callaway comes with some inherent risk given his history, it also allows Miami to take a shot on a clearly talented player.

Callaway is suspended the first 7 games, but can attend meetings and do his injury rehab. Agent @MalkiKawa tells me: “I’m so proud of the work Antonio has done in the last several months to put himself in this position with a second chance with his hometown team.” https://t.co/2WYx3NSsHD — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 6, 2020

The Dolphins kept six wide receivers on their initial 53-man roster yesterday, including rookie Lynn Bowden Jr. who was acquired via trade with the Las Vegas Raiders.

DeVante Parker and Preston Williams are the team’s top two wideouts, with Isaiah Ford, Jakeem Grant and Mack Hollins also in the fold.