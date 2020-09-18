Former Browns WR Reportedly Hit With Another 4-Game Suspension

A former Cleveland Browns wide receiver is in trouble with the league once again as he received another suspension.

Antonio Callaway, who is currently on the Miami Dolphins practice squad, was reportedly hit with yet another suspension. According to multiple reports, he won’t be playing until at least Week 8.

ESPN insider Cameron Wolfe first reportedly the news. “Antonio Callaway, who is currently on the Miami Dolphins’ practice-squad suspended list, will be eligible to return to play once his team plays seven games in 2020,” Wolfe reported.

That suspension comes after a 10-game suspension he received last season. “He was suspended for 10 games in Nov 2019 then had 4 more games added,” Wolfe added.

In 20 games with the Cleveland Browns in 2018 and 2019, Callaway caught 51 passes for 675 yards and five touchdowns. A majority of that came during his rookie season when he racked up 43 receptions for 586 yards.

Callaway came out of college as one of the top wide receiver prospects in the draft. However, his checkered past saw him slip into the fourth round, where the Browns took a flier on him.

Unfortunately, it didn’t work out for Cleveland and things are going much smoother in Miami. Callaway undoubtedly has the talent to play in the NFL, but he needs to start actually getting onto the field.