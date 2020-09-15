Former Browns Kicker Austin Seibert Claimed By New Team

Recently released former Cleveland Browns kicker Austin Seibert may not have to wait long to have a shot at revenge against his old team.

Seibert, who was waived yesterday after missing an extra point and field goal in Sunday’s 38-6 loss to the Baltimore Ravens, has been claimed by the Cincinnati Bengals. NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero and Mike Garafolo reported the news.

Seibert has been picked up as insurance for Randy Bullock, who pulled a calf muscle on his woefully missed game-tying field goal attempt on Sunday. Bullock’s availability for Thursday’s game is up in the air.

Now, what makes this seemingly minor transaction interesting is that the Bengals’ primetime game in two days is against…the Cleveland Browns. We might get to see Seifert kick against his former squad on a short week.

A fifth-round pick of the Browns in 2019, Seibert converted 30-of-35 extra points and 25-of-29 field goals as a rookie. He was 9-for-12 on field goals between 40-and-49 yards and made all 15 of his attempts from under 40.

Cleveland and Cincinnati both lost their season openers, so this rivalry game will have a sense of urgency on Thursday.

Kickoff is set for 8:20 p.m. ET on NFL Network.