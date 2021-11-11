Former NFL Executive Has Telling Admission On Odell Beckham

The NFL world is going to have to wait a little bit longer to find out where Odell Beckham Jr. will be taking his talents.

On Wednesday night, NFL Network’s Kim Jones said that Beckham will “take some time” to figure out which team he’ll sign with.

“Indications are that Odell Beckham Jr. is ‘going to take some time’ to decide on his next team and that decision is ‘a few days away,'” Jones said. “So, stay tuned.”

Former NFL executive Andrew Brandt had an interesting response to Jones’ report, tweeting “Translation: No good offers yet.”

Most contenders don’t have much cap space at this time. As a result, Beckham probably won’t receive a jaw-dropping offer.

Beckham cleared waivers on Tuesday, making him a free agent for the first time in his NFL career. Over the past 24 hours, he has been linked to the Chiefs, Packers, Patriots, Saints and Seahawks.

Mike Florio of ProFootballTalk recently reported there’s a “firm belief” in some NFL circles that Beckham will sign with the Saints. Other insiders, however, have said that Beckham would prefer to play alongside an elite quarterback, like Patrick Mahomes or Aaron Rodgers.

Though he hasn’t played at an All-Pro level for a few years now, a change of scenery could revitalize Beckham’s career.