Former Steelers Player Responds To ‘It’s For Myles’ Comment

Emotions will be running high this weekend when the Browns take on the Steelers. Last year, a legitimate brawl broke out between these two franchises, and Myles Garrett was ejected for swinging a helmet at Mason Rudolph.

On Wednesday, Browns running back Kareem Hunt made an interesting remark about this weekend’s contest.

“This one’s for Myles,” Hunt told reporters. “This one’s for Cleveland. This one’s for a lot of things. We have Myles’ back and he has ours.”

That comment from Hunt didn’t sit well with former Steelers offensive guard Ramon Foster, who quickly fired back at the talented tailback.

“Lol at them saying ‘it’s for Myles.’ Mason ain’t even playing. Need to be worried about Cam, TJ, Bud, Devin and the rest of the gang,” Foster wrote on Twitter.

While there seems to be some chirping going on between current and former players for Cleveland and Pittsburgh, Mike Tomlin refuses to go that route.

When asked about seeing Garrett for the first time since last year’s altercation, he said “We’re not looking for that low hanging fruit or that reality TV storyline. This is a big game here in 2020.”

Both teams are in the mix for an AFC North title at the moment. The Browns own a 4-1 record, meanwhile the Steelers are 4-0 on the young season. Whichever side gets caught up in the past this weekend could find itself on the losing side of this battle.

