The Cleveland Browns are wrapping up yet another miserable season with no playoffs and a losing record. But things could still get worse as the season winds to a close.

They are now officially on upset alert in today’s season finale against the 1-14 Cincinnati Bengals. Cleveland trails 13-7 at the end of the first quarter thanks in large part to one embarrassing defensive gaffe.

On third-and-goal from the three, the Bengals lined up in the shotgun. But the Cleveland Browns only had 10 players on defense for the play.

Bengals running back Joe Mixon promptly took the ball to the right for a touchdown, giving Cincinnati the lead.

Browns had 10 men on the field for that crucial play. This is Week 17 not training camp.

As you can see in the screenshot, the Browns appeared to be missing a defensive lineman. And the Bengals took full advantage.

The Browns went into the 2019 season with Super Bowl hype after the litany of big moves they made in the offseason. They traded for Pro Bowl wideout Odell Beckham Jr., signed former NFL rushing leader Kareem Hunt, Pro Bowl defensive tackle Sheldon Richardson and several others in an effort to at least end their playoff drought.

Now it seems they’re going to be making all kinds of changes in the offseason.

Cincinnati leads Cleveland 20-7 with 10:06 remaining in the second quarter.