Freddie Kitchens Reacts To The Browns’ Success This Year

Apparently all the Cleveland Browns needed to do to turn their fortune around was find the right coach. It appears they’ve hit the jackpot with Kevin Stefanski.

The Browns own a 9-4 record with just three games remaining this season, which is already better than last year’s record under Freddie Kitchens.

Cleveland hired Kitchens back in 2018 as its running backs coach. He was then promoted to offensive coordinator after Todd Haley was fired. Following that season, Kitchens was named the head coach of the Browns.

Kitchens managed to win just six games with a star-studded roster. As a result, ownership decided to relieve him of his duties and bring in Stefanski.

This weekend, Kitchens will have the chance to get revenge against his former team. The Browns will face the Giants on NBC’s Sunday Night Football. It’s the perfect opportunity for Kitchens, the tight ends coach for the G-Men, to redeem himself.

Even though Kitchens obviously wants New York to defeat Cleveland, there isn’t any bad blood between him and the franchise. When talking about the Browns’ current success, he said “Couldn’t be happier for the fans in Cleveland.”

Freddie Kitchens asked what it's like seeing the Browns' success. "Couldn’t be happier for the fans in Cleveland." Adds that no two teams, season are alike. Also was fairly complimentary of Odell Beckham. Say he catches a lot of flak for being himself. — Jordan Raanan (@JordanRaanan) December 15, 2020

Kitchens acknowledged that no two teams or seasons are alike. Nonetheless, it’s obvious the Browns are playing better under Stefanski.

We’ll see if the Browns can take down Kitchens and the Giants this Sunday. It’d mark the first double-digit win season for Cleveland since 2007.