Freddie Kitchens Reacts To The Browns Trading Baker Mayfield

DENVER, CO - NOVEMBER 3: Baker Mayfield #6 of the Cleveland Browns returns to the field after a discussion with head coach Freddie Kitchens of the Cleveland Browns in the fourth quarter of a game at Empower Field at Mile High on November 3, 2019 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Dustin Bradford/Getty Images)

Last week, the Cleveland Browns traded Baker Mayfield to the Carolina Panthers. During an appearance on SiriusXM NFL Radio, Freddie Kitchens shared his thoughts on that trade.

Kitchens, who coached Mayfield for roughly two years in Cleveland, is confident that we'll see the Oklahoma product bounce back in Carolina.

"I am excited for him to get to Carolina and see what he can do," Kitchens said. "I think things are looking up for Baker."

Not only did Kitchens say that things are "looking up" for Mayfield, he said the former No. 1 pick's passion for the game is one of his best attributes.

“I think you are going to be one of five things in the world. You are going to be bad, or average. I don’t think anyone in the National Football League is bad. You can be good or great, and that’s what God gave you," Kitchens added. "You want to be elite and the difference between good, great and elite is the passion you bring to the game. So in saying that, I would say that’s an attribute he has, it's not necessarily a detriment.”



Mayfield had success in his first year under Kitchens, throwing for 3,725 yards and 27 touchdowns. He took a significant step back the following season though.

It'll be interesting to see how Mayfield performs in Carolina with Matt Rhule and Ben McAdoo running the show.