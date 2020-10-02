Friday Morning Injury Update For Browns WR Odell Beckham Jr.

It looks like Odell Beckham Jr. isn’t having as rough a week on the injury front as we thought just a few hours ago.

According to Cleveland Browns insider Mary Kay Cabot, Beckham was back at practice today after being limited on Thursday. He is reportedly dealing with a back issue.

Assuming there were no limitations on him in practice, that bodes very well for him playing on Sunday against Dallas. Odell Beckham has not missed a game for the Browns yet and probably won’t this weekend either.

Even more good news for the Browns: Star RB Kareem Hunt and safety Denzel Ward are back at practice too. Hunt and Ward have both been battling groin injuries.

Key #Browns such as Odell Beckham Jr (back) and Kareem Hunt (groin) were practicing today. Denzel Ward (groin) too — Mary Kay Cabot (@MaryKayCabot) October 2, 2020

#Browns Odell Beckham Jr. (back) looked okay in individual drills pic.twitter.com/1xEqTta2yr — Mary Kay Cabot (@MaryKayCabot) October 2, 2020

Odell Beckham Jr. has 11 receptions for 155 yards and a touchdown this season.

Sunday’s game against the Dallas Cowboys will be a huge one for the Browns. A win would put them two games over .500 heading into two tough games against the Colts and the Steelers.

Fortunately for the Browns, Odell Beckham Jr. built part of his reputation on balling out against America’s Team.

As for the rest of the team, getting over some of their injury woes would go a very long way towards giving them a chance at staying in the playoff race.

QB Baker Mayfield has looked solid in his last two games and should be able to distribute the ball against a Cowboys defense that isn’t overly stingy.

Will Odell Beckham Jr. go over 100 yards on Sunday?