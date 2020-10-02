The Spun

Friday Morning Injury Update For Browns WR Odell Beckham Jr.

Odell Beckham Jr. warms up for the Cleveland Browns.CLEVELAND, OHIO - AUGUST 08: Wide receiver Odell Beckham #13 of the Cleveland Browns warms up prior to a preseason game against the Washington Redskins at FirstEnergy Stadium on August 08, 2019 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

It looks like Odell Beckham Jr. isn’t having as rough a week on the injury front as we thought just a few hours ago.

According to Cleveland Browns insider Mary Kay Cabot, Beckham was back at practice today after being limited on Thursday. He is reportedly dealing with a back issue.

Assuming there were no limitations on him in practice, that bodes very well for him playing on Sunday against Dallas. Odell Beckham has not missed a game for the Browns yet and probably won’t this weekend either.

Even more good news for the Browns: Star RB Kareem Hunt and safety Denzel Ward are back at practice too. Hunt and Ward have both been battling groin injuries.

Odell Beckham Jr. has 11 receptions for 155 yards and a touchdown this season.

Sunday’s game against the Dallas Cowboys will be a huge one for the Browns. A win would put them two games over .500 heading into two tough games against the Colts and the Steelers.

Fortunately for the Browns, Odell Beckham Jr. built part of his reputation on balling out against America’s Team.

As for the rest of the team, getting over some of their injury woes would go a very long way towards giving them a chance at staying in the playoff race.

QB Baker Mayfield has looked solid in his last two games and should be able to distribute the ball against a Cowboys defense that isn’t overly stingy.

Will Odell Beckham Jr. go over 100 yards on Sunday?


