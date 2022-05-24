HBO Shares Excerpts From Deshaun Watson Accuser Interviews

BEREA, OHIO - MARCH 25: Quarterback Deshaun Watson of the Cleveland Browns listens to questions during a press conference at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on March 25, 2022 in Berea, Ohio. (Photo by Nick Cammett/Getty Images)

Two of Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson's accusers will be featured on tonight's episode of "Real Sports with Bryant Gumbel" on HBO.

The women, Ashley Solis and Kyla Hayes, describe in detail the sexual misconduct they allege Watson perpetrated on them during massages. Additionally, Leah Graham, one of Watson's lawyers, appears on the show to maintain her client's innocence.

Excerpts from Solis and Hayes' accounts have been released by HBO this afternoon. Among other things, the women accuse Watson of putting his penis in their hands.

Watson denies sexual contact with either woman, though he did recently admit under oath that Solis cried at the end of their session.

During tonight's episode, Solis also tells interviewer Soledad O'Brien that Watson's parting message to her was that he knew she had "a career to protect."

"I know you don’t want anyone messing with it just like I don’t want anyone messing with mine," Solis said, via Cleveland.com.

Graham, meanwhile, is adamant that Watson "did nothing wrong" during the sessions and says there is "no evidence" of any guilt by the 26-year-old quarterback.

"Real Sports with Bryant Gumbel" will air tonight on HBO at 10 p.m. ET.