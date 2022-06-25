Here's Who Will Reportedly Start For Browns If Deshaun Watson Gets Suspended

BEREA, OHIO - MAY 25: Deshaun Watson #4 of the Cleveland Browns looks on during Browns OTAs at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on May 25, 2022 in Berea, Ohio. (Photo by Nick Cammett/Getty Images) Nick Cammett/Getty Images

At this moment, all signs point to the NFL suspending Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson for at least a portion of the 2022 regular season.

According to Aaron Wilson of Pro Football Network, the NFL Players Association is concerned Watson could miss the entire 2022 season.

In the event this happens, the Browns are expected to start Jacoby Brissett at quarterback. He signed a one-year, $4.65 million deal with the team this offseason.

The reason Brissett would most likely start at quarterback for the Browns is because the possibility of reconciling with Baker Mayfield is currently off the table.

From Pro Football Network:

A scenario of trying to mend fences with Mayfield and have him play one more season for them after effectively rejecting him as their guy is considered all but impossible to accomplish.

Brissett has ample experience as a starter. Since entering the league in 2016, the NC State product has 7,742 passing yards, 36 touchdowns and 17 interceptions.

Of course, the Browns' best chance of winning games is with Watson at quarterback. However, they may not have that option for every week of the 2022 season.

The Browns will kick off this upcoming season on the road against the Carolina Panthers.