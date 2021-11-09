How Much Money The Browns Saved After Odell Beckham Jr. Cleared Waivers

Recently released wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. cleared waivers on Tuesday afternoon, making him a free agent for the first time in his career. He’ll now be free to sign with whichever team he chooses in the coming days.

But Beckham wasn’t the only one that earned some additional freedom by clearing waivers. The Cleveland Browns, the wide receiver’s former team, acquired a little extra cash when the 29-year-old became a free agent.

After his release, Beckham was owed $7.25 million by the Browns after the two parties reached a financial settlement last week. Because he cleared waivers, Cleveland will save $3 million of that settlement, according to Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com.

The Browns already made a financial move to set themselves up for future after Beckham’s release by signing offensive guard Wyatt Teller to a four-year contract extension. Cabot reported that the new deal for the 26-year-old is worth up to $56.8 million and includes $28 million in guarantees.

Meanwhile, Cleveland seems to be functioning just fine without Beckham. This past weekend, the Browns rolled over the Cincinnati Bengals 41-16. Baker Mayfield and the offense was firing on all cylinders in the win, racking up 368 yards and an average of 7.8 yards per play.

If Beckham can land on a contender and return close to his Pro Bowl form, his split with Cleveland could turn out to be mutually beneficial. The 29-year-old free agent plans to sign with a new team in the coming days, but isn’t expected to rush the decision, according to a report from Josina Anderson.

Stay tuned to see where Beckham ends up.