How Much Money Odell Beckham Jr Gave Up To Leave Browns

Odell Beckham Jr. wanted to leave the Cleveland Browns so much that he was willing to give up a large chunk of his salary to do so.

Beckham will head to waivers on Monday and be eligible to be picked up on Tuesday. If he clears waivers, he’ll then become a free agent. In such a scenario, the Browns will owe the former superstar some of his $7.25 million salary, but not all of it.

According to a report, Beckham gave up 20 percent of his guaranteed salary to leave the Cleveland Browns. You don’t see players sacrifice that much money all too often.

Beckham must have really hated playing for the Browns.

OBJ gives up 20% of his guaranteed salary to leave the Browns. https://t.co/194J6QvPvT — Spotrac (@spotrac) November 6, 2021

It’s unlikely Odell Beckham Jr. gets claimed on waivers. If a team takes such a route, they’ll owe the veteran wide receiver the remainder of his $7.25 million salary for the 2021 season.

It’s more likely OBJ passes through waivers and then becomes a free agent. If that happens, the Browns will then owe him $4.25 million, according to NFL insider Ian Rapoport.

It’ll be interesting to find out which teams get in the mix to land Beckham. He’s still a talented player capable of being a home-run hitter from time to time. And there’s no doubt he can play the decoy role from week to week.

Beckham should find a new home at some point next week, whether it be through waivers or free agency.