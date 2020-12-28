How The Browns Can Clinch A Playoff Berth In Week 17

The Cleveland Browns’ stunning loss to the New York Jets today put a massive wrench in their playoff plans. They’re still alive, but their paths to the playoffs have dwindled to only a couple.

According to ESPN Browns insider Jake Trotter, the Browns have about three paths to the playoffs in Week 17. The first and simplest one is to beat the Pittsburgh Steelers. That will be a tough ask given that they lost to Pittsburgh by over 30 points earlier this year.

The second path to the playoffs is for the 10-5 Indianapolis Colts to lose to the Jacksonville Jaguars. That may be even tougher for the Browns given the absolute chasm of difference in quality between the 10-5 Colts and the 1-14 Jaguars.

As for the third path, that would take the Tennessee Titans losing their two remaining games to the Green Bay Packers and Houston Texans. Once again, that seems a little bit harder for the Browns.

The #Browns can still clinch a playoff berth next weekend with a victory over the Steelers OR a Colts loss. — Jake Trotter (@Jake_Trotter) December 27, 2020

Correct — Jake Trotter (@Jake_Trotter) December 27, 2020

The Cleveland Browns have not reached the playoffs since 2002 and have endured some absolutely miserable seasons during their long drought.

At 10-5 on the season, they’ve already tied their most wins since the franchise returned in 1999. But all of the hard work that went into this season will feel like it was for naught if they fall short of making the playoffs.

Can the Browns rally to make the playoffs in Week 17?