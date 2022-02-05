Hue Jackson Admits He Was Never Offered Money To Lose Games

Despite firing off some cryptic messages earlier this week, Hue Jackson revealed on Friday that he was not offered money to lose games when he was the head coach of the Cleveland Browns.

“No, I was never offered money like Brian [Flores] had mentioned,” Jackson told CNN. “I think this is a totally different situation but has some similarities.”

In Brian Flores’ class-action lawsuit against the NFL, he claims that Miami Dolphins owner Stephen Ross offered him $100,000 per loss during the 2019 season. This sparked a discussion as to whether or not other coaches have been offered money to “tank.”

Jackson added fuel to this fire, tweeting “Well, Jimmy Haslam [the Browns owner] was happy while we kept losing.”

One fan had the following response to Jackson’s tweet: “Jimmy Haslam wasn’t offering 100k per loss or Hue would be on the Forbes list.” Jackson then replied, “Trust me it was a good number!”

Judging by that response, Jackson made it seem like he was offered money to lose games in Cleveland. However, his recent comments on CNN say otherwise.

On the flip side, Jackson said the Browns had a “plan” that benefited certain people when players didn’t perform well for the Browns.

“When you talk about incentivizing a four-year plan that led to the team not being able to play as well, that people benefited off of that — that’s different. But at the same time, it has some of the same similarities to it,” Jackson added.

Haslam had an emphatic response to Jackson’s claims, saying he never accepted blame for his shortcomings in Cleveland.

“Hue Jackson has never ever accepted any responsibility for our record during that time period,” Haslam said. “He’s been masterful at pointing fingers but has never accepted any blame. I have accepted a ton of blame, and rightfully so.”