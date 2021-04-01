Hue Jackson Reveals Who Browns Considered At No. 1 In 2017

Hue Jackson has made the media rounds this week, unloading information about his time as the head coach of the Cleveland Browns. In an interview on the radio in Cleveland with The Really Big Show on ESPN 850, the 55-year-old revealed some of the inner workings of the organization during his tenure, much to the chagrin of Browns fans.

Jackson made waves yet again later in the week with an appearance on the “Pass It Down” podcast. In this instance, the former head coach revealed a little bit more about the organization’s thought process leading up to the 2017 Draft.

The Browns held the No. 1 pick in the star-studded quarterback draft, but opted to take defensive end Myles Garrett. But, the decision wasn’t as smooth as it appeared to be, according to Jackson.

“At the time, there was divide between who should be the first pick,” Jackson said. “I wanted Myles Garrett and I’m an offensive coach. I didn’t think there was a quarterback worth being the first pick in the draft.”

However, the front office apparently didn’t feel the same. According to Jackson, there were those inside the organization that wanted the Browns to select quarterback Mitchell Trubisky.

“I was lock and barrel on Myles Garrett,” he said, via BearsWire. “But there were others that were lock and barrel on Mitchell Trubisky and me being a quarterback guy, I did not want that. I liked Mitchell, but I didn’t think he was the first pick of the draft at quarterback. There were some rumblings about that and I think everybody knew that. There was truly divide. But the day of the draft, we obviously ended up picking Myles and rightfully so.”

Before the 2017 draft, then-Browns coach @huejack10 was dug in on Myles Garrett as the No. 1 overall pick. The front office wanted Mitchell Trubisky. He took extreme measures to plead his case. From Ep. 45 of the Pass It Down podcast, with @fatnatsilver… pic.twitter.com/Fmkr8NBOJb — Michael Silver (@MikeSilver) March 31, 2021

Jackson is right about one thing: the Browns made the right decision in taking Myles Garrett. The star defensive end earned a First-team All-Pro nod in 2020 and has 42.5 sacks through four season in the league.

Unfortunately for the Chicago Bears, who followed the Browns in the 2017 Draft and selected Mitchell Trubisky, things are headed in the opposite direction. The team let the former No. 2 overall pick walk in free agency this offseason, where he signed with the Buffalo Bills. The Bears were then left with no other option other than to sign Andy Dalton to be the team’s new starter.

Although Jackson might’ve gone 3-36 in three seasons with the Browns, he can claim to have nailed the 2017 pick. Unfortunately for him, the organization has reached new heights since his departure, which included winning a playoff game in 2020.