Browns Fans Aren’t Happy With Hue Jackson’s Comments Today

Hue Jackson hasn’t been the head coach of the Cleveland Browns since midway through the 2018 season. However, he continues to be part of the narrative with the AFC North franchise, thanks mostly to his own comments.

Monday morning, Jackson appeared on the radio in Cleveland with The Really Big Show on ESPN 850. He had some interesting comments.

Jackson revealed that he got a contract extension from the Browns during the 0-16 season in 2017. The extension was not made public.

“I got a contract extension at 1-23, midway through the season,’’ Jackson said. “I wanted to go public with it, but the Browns didn’t.’’

Hue Jackson just said on @ESPNCleveland that he got a contract extension from the Browns after his record was 1-23. He says he wanted to go public with it but the team didn't. — Ben Axelrod (@BenAxelrod) March 29, 2021

That wasn’t all Jackson said on Monday morning.

Jackson also discussed his relationship with Baker Mayfield, admitting that it wasn’t as good as it could have been. However, Jackson added that he didn’t spend a ton of time with the Browns quarterback, something that is irking Cleveland fans today.

Hue Jackson "I didn't spend a lot of time with Baker Mayfield. We had a QB coach and a coordinator." Kevin Stefanski: pic.twitter.com/y6CZIvxms9 — Nick Karns (@karnsies817) March 29, 2021

Jackson, who is in the middle of writing a book about his time with the Browns, had some blunt comments on the Cleveland franchise.

“There’s no doubt I was lied to by ownership and leadership of the team,’’ Jackson said. “They were going to be football plus analytics, but it was football vs. analytics.’’

Jackson added: “I think I became the fall guy because that was the narrative…the truth needs to come out…for other minority coaches. They need to know the pitfalls out there. My story has affected some of their futures.’’

Browns fans don’t seem to be pleased with the headline-grabbing comments made by Jackson on Monday.

Hue Jackson on 850 right now… pic.twitter.com/Y7PIIFKxrZ — Brad Stainbrook (@BrownsByBrad) March 29, 2021

Browns having a drama free off season.

Hue Jackson- pic.twitter.com/yhFCGEN9G8 — George McGuire (@GeorgeMcGuire15) March 29, 2021

It will be interesting to see what Jackson chooses to reveal in his new book.

The Browns, meanwhile, are coming off a promising 2020 season that ended with a Divisional Round playoff loss to the Chiefs.