Hue Jackson Claims Browns Paid Him Money To Lose Games

Brian Flores is not the only former NFL head coach to allege he was offered money by his organization to lose games. Hue Jackson has joined him.

In his class action lawsuit against the league, filed Tuesday, Flores alleges Dolphins owner Stephen Ross wanted to pay him $100,000 for each loss during the 2019 season. Last night, Jackson raised similar accusations against the Cleveland Browns.

In a response to a tweet about Flores’ lawsuit, Jackson said Browns owner Jimmy Haslam “was happy we kept losing” during his two seasons as head coach. Jackson posted a 1-31-1 record with the Browns in 2016 and 2017 and a 3-36-1 mark overall.

Jackson’s later responded to a fan, saying “trust me it was a good number” about what he was reportedly offered.

Trust me it was a good number! — Hue Jackson (@huejack10) February 2, 2022

Kimberly Diemert, the executive director of Jackson’s foundation, also tweeted that she has records to support Flores’ case and accused Browns’ executives Sashi Brown, Paul DePodesta, and Andrew Berry (now the team’s general manager) of being paid bonuses to “tank” in 2016 and 2017.

“Congratulations #brianflores for your bravery. We have records that will help your case. DM me,” Diemert wrote. “NFL and @nflcommish knew about this and covered it up. They did this @Browns Paid Brown, DePodesta and Berry bonus $ along with @huejack10 to TANK for 2016 and 2017.”

Jackson responded by saying he “stands with Flores” and can “back up every word I’m saying.”

I stand with Brian Flores. I can back up every word i’m saying. — Hue Jackson (@huejack10) February 2, 2022

The 56-year-old Jackson was recently hired to be the new head football coach of the Grambling State Tigers.

We’ll see if he decides to get involved in Flores’ lawsuit.