The craziest rumor floating around the NFL this offseason has to do with a trade that apparently could have happened in 2018. According to NBC analyst Chris Simms, the Cleveland Browns and Seattle Seahawks had trade discussions revolving around Russell Wilson.

Cleveland would receive Wilson from Seattle in exchange from the No. 1 overall pick in the 2018 draft. As we all know, the Browns ended up using that selection on Baker Mayfield. The landscape of the league would have looked much different if this trade actually happened.

On Thursday, former Browns head coach Hue Jackson was asked about this trade rumor when chatting with Zach Gelb of CBS Sports. He quickly shot down the idea of this trade offer actually being on the table for Cleveland in 2018.

“I’ve never heard anything so crazy in my life,” Jackson told Gelb. “I’m sure John Dorsey and John Schneider are really tight and I’m sure if they’re having conversations on their own and just jiving around and doing those kinds of things. I would think if something was serious about that, we – the executive team and the organization – would have known. I never heard that.”

HJ: "I've never heard anything so crazy in my life!" @ZachGelb: "So it's not true at all?" HJ: "No." Former #Browns HC Hue Jackson on The Zach Gelb Show in response to @CSimmsQB saying the #Seahawks talked to the #Browns about trading @DangeRussWilson for the 2018 #1 pick. pic.twitter.com/fBrwnWpbwg — CBS Sports Radio (@CBSSportsRadio) May 15, 2020

When asked if the Browns would have made that hypothetical trade, Jackson had an interesting response: “I don’t think so. At that particular time, we had identified that Baker was our guy. So, I don’t believe that.”

Mayfield struggled mightily in 2019 for the Browns, meanwhile Wilson carried the Seahawks to the second round of the playoffs.

Seattle has Wilson under contract for the next four seasons, so it’d take an absurd offer to pry him out of there. That being said, we’ve seen crazier things happen in the NFL.