Hue Jackson Says He Wanted To Sign Colin Kaepernick In 2017

Colin Kaepernick hasn’t played in the NFL since 2016 when he suited up for the San Francisco 49ers. Many believe he lost his job due to his silent kneeling protest during the playing of the National Anthem before games.

There’s no reason Kaepernick should’ve lost his job. His stats took a bit of hit in 2015 and 2016, but you could argue that had to do more with the 49ers’ lackluster roster and lack of a quality supporting cast. If anything, Kaepernick should’ve at least landed on a team needing a quality starting quarterback, but nothing ever came to fruition.

One team reportedly came close to signing Kaepernick back in 2017, though. Former Browns head coach Hue Jackson revealed in a recent ESPN radio interview that he wanted to sign Kaepernick in 2017.

Instead, Cleveland went ahead and drafted former Notre Dame quarterback Deshone Kizer. The team finished 0-16 the following season.

“I wanted him,” Jackson said Friday, via Pro Football Talk. “It just didn’t work out. Obviously, those things do have to work from a finance, draft, whatever all that is. And that wasn’t my decision.”

It’s hard to believe Jackson at this point, though. The former Browns head coach admitted in the 2017 off-season that the organization hadn’t “really discussed Colin.”

“We haven’t really discussed Colin,” Jackson said back in 2017, via Pro Football Talk. “There’s other players at this point that we’ve had a lot of conversations about to see if we can put them on our team.”

We have a hard time believing Jackson’s latest comments on Kaepernick are true in the slightest. Not to mention, the former Browns head coach was adamant a few years ago that his players remain standing during the playing of the National Anthem.

Everything Jackson had to say in his latest interview directly contradicts his stances when he was head coach.