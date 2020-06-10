Hue Jackson Was Asked If He Wants To Coach Again

Hue Jackson was fired as head coach of the Cleveland Browns midway through the 2018 season. He finished that season as a special assistant to Marvin Lewis in Cincinnati.

Last year, Jackson was out of coaching. As the NFL and college football offseasons continue, he is still unemployed, but he isn’t totally out of the spotlight.

Jackson has made several recent media appearance and apparently has a book coming out next year. As for coaching, he made it clear today he wants to get back on the sidelines in some capacity somewhere.

In an interview on 92.3 The Fan in Cleveland, Jackson said he “absolutely” wants to return to coaching. He also added that he feels like he’s being “punished” for how disastrous his tenure with the Browns was.

“I’m in a position I just want to coach football,” Jackson said. “It’s not even about being a head coach.”

Jackson finished with an almost unfathomably bad 3-36-1 record as head coach in Cleveland. Sure, the Browns were “tanking” through much of that time, but one total win during the 2016 and 2017 seasons is outrageously bad.

That said, Jackson does have a pretty successful track record as an offensive coordinator, so he still has a lot to offer a staff. If we had to bet, he’ll get another coaching opportunity at some point.

It will be interesting to see where that will be.