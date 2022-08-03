Ian Rapoport Reveals Latest On Possible NFL Appeal Of Deshaun Watson Punishment

BEREA, OHIO - MAY 25: Deshaun Watson #4 of the Cleveland Browns looks on during Browns OTAs at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on May 25, 2022 in Berea, Ohio. (Photo by Nick Cammett/Getty Images) Nick Cammett/Getty Images

Earlier this week, Judge Sue L. Robinson suspended Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson six games for violating the NFL's personal-conduct policy,

Since Robinson's ruling was announced, focus has shifted to whether or not the NFL will appeal and try to institute a harsher punishment. As of this morning, there has been no indication of their decision.

"The reality is, no one knows at this point in time," NFL Network's Ian Rapoport said of whether or not the league will appeal. "There's so much that the league has to consider about whether or not they want to appeal."

Rapoport made it clear that the NFL feels Watson should face a longer suspension, but they must weigh if seeking one is worth the possibility of the situation hanging over the league during the regular season and/or Watson taking them to court.

Rapoport's colleague Tom Pelissero said on Monday that if NFL commissioner Roger Goodell were to issue a lengthier suspension, he would "certainly expect the NFLPA to examine all options, including suing in federal court."

For now, Watson is able to practice with the Browns in training camp. Backup Jacoby Brissett is expected to fill in as the team's starter when the regular season begins.