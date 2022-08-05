Ian Rapoport Sets Record Straight On Deshaun Watson's Status For Week 1

BEREA, OHIO - MAY 25: Deshaun Watson #4 of the Cleveland Browns looks on during Browns OTAs at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on May 25, 2022 in Berea, Ohio. (Photo by Nick Cammett/Getty Images) Nick Cammett/Getty Images

The NFL has announced that it'll appeal Deshaun Watson's six-game suspension. According to multiple reports, the league is pushing for a harsher punishment.

While on The Pat McAfee Show this Friday, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport provided some clarity on Watson's suspension.

Rapoport revealed that Watson will miss the first six games of the season, regardless of how this appeal process plays out.

"This is not like the Ezekiel Elliot thing where he was contesting the suspension in general and he played several games," Rapoport said. "The NFLPA and Deshaun Watson aren't contesting the six-game suspension. So either way, even if this goes to federal court, he'll be out - almost certainly - the first six games."

Rapoport did say things could get complicated once those first six games are over. Of course, that's if the NFL's appeal process is ongoing.

On Thursday, it was revealed that former NJ Attorney General Peter C. Harvey is going to be Roger Goodell's designee to hear the appeal.

Though there's so much uncertainty surrounding Watson's situation, Mike Florio of ProFootballTalk reported that the Cleveland Browns plan on using their star quarterback during the preseason.

When the regular season finally arrives, Jacoby Brissett will slide into the starting lineup. He'll try to hold down the fort while Watson serves his suspension.