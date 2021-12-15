Ian Rapoport: “There’s Been No Discussion” About Rescheduling Browns-Raiders

We’re just over three days away from the Saturday Night Football tilt between the Cleveland Browns and Las Vegas Raiders. But a series of positive tests threatens to push off that game.

As of this morning, the Browns are suffering from a slew of positive COVID-19 tests. Among those affected are quarterback Baker Mayfield, head coach Kevin Stefanski, wideout Jarvis Landry and offensive tackle Jedrick Wills.

The Browns have nearly a dozen players who need to record multiple negative tests over the next 72 hours. So it’s understandable that fans might be concerned that the game would be moved (or hopeful).

But according to NFL insider Ian Rapoport, no such move is in the works at the moment. Taking to Twitter, Rapoport reported that there has been “no discussion” of changing the game’s status yet.

There hasn’t been an NFL game moved due to the COVID-19 pandemic this season. But with the way things are in Cleveland, we might be on the verge of the season’s first.

Last year we saw all kinds of chaos due to COVID-19. Some games were pushed off entire weeks to conform to scheduling while other teams were forced to move players out of position to cover the roster deficits.

The timing of this COVID-19 outbreak in Cleveland couldn’t be worse. They’re in the middle of a heated battle for a playoff spot. Cleveland is one game behind the Baltimore Ravens in the AFC North and just outside of wildcard contention at 7-6.

The Browns need a miracle to be at full health for Saturday’s game against the Raiders.

But the Browns could also be a sign of things to come as a pandemic surge sweeps across the United States…