Injury Update For Browns WR Odell Beckham Jr.

Cleveland Browns wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. has battled to stay on the field in 2021 after a torn ACL prematurely ended his 2020 campaign. Unfortunately for him, a tackle during Sunday’s game against the Arizona Cardinals saw the 28-year-old head to the sideline with another injury.

In the second quarter of the game, Beckham caught a ball over the middle and prepared to turn up field. He was tackled by a combination of two Cardinals defenders who were able to get him to the ground.

As he went down, Beckham landed on his right arm and the two Arizona tacklers landed on top of him.. He went straight to the sideline after the play, wincing in pain and grabbing at his right shoulder.

Soon after, multiple reports indicated that he went into the blue medical tent. NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero reported that Beckham is officially questionable to return to Sunday’s Browns-Cardinals game with a shoulder injury.

The update is a disappointing one for the Browns and Beckham. After his ACL recovery took him out of the first two games of the year, the former Pro Bowler didn’t get back onto the field until Week 3 against the Chicago Bears.

Since returning to the Cleveland offense, Beckham has taken some time to get re-acclimated. He made five catches for 77 yards in his first game back, but since then has combined for just four catches and 47 yards over the next two contests.

The Browns, who are already without wide receiver Jarvis Landry due to injury, will have to hope that Beckham’s should injury isn’t serious. Stay tuned to see if he’s able to return to Sunday’s game against the Cardinals.

