Injury Update For Cleveland Browns WR Jarvis Landry

Cleveland Browns wide receiver Jarvis Landry has not missed a game in his six-year NFL career. He’s been playing at less than 100 percent to keep that streak intact.

Landry is officially listed as questionable with a hip injury for Sunday’s season finale against Cincinnati. It turns out, Landry is dealing with a fracture.

He told reporters today he’s played through a small fracture at the base of his spine and might need surgery after the season.

#Browns WR Jarvis Landry revealed he’s been playing with small fracture at base of his spine. May have surgery after season. He’s been remarkably durable despite nagging injuries. — Tom Withers (@twithersAP) December 26, 2019

If Landry can play Sunday, he needs 66 receiving yards to set a new personal career-high for a season. Right now, Landry has 1,092 yards and five touchdowns on 81 receptions.

In a season full of chaos and disappointment, Landry has been one of the few steady performers on the Browns.

While there is no doubt he wants to be out there to cap off another season with perfect gameday attendance, Landry should be careful about suiting up this weekend.