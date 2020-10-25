Injury Update For Cleveland Browns WR Odell Beckham Jr.

The Cleveland Browns trail the Cincinnati Bengals early in the first quarter, and wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. has already gone to the locker room.

Beckham was taken to the locker room for evaluation after getting hurt on an interception return by Bengals defensive back Darius Phillips. Phillips picked off Baker Mayfield’s pass down the right sideline intended for Beckham.

As you can see, it looks like something happened to Beckham’s leg at the end of this play. Cleveland center J.C. Tretter was also injured on the return.

Darius Phillips loves the Battle of Ohio 📺: #CLEvsCIN LIVE on CBS pic.twitter.com/Uhzwi1rpII — Cincinnati Bengals (@Bengals) October 25, 2020

Beckham has not put up huge stats thus far this season, outside of a three touchdown performance against the Dallas Cowboys. However, he is still an integral part of the Cleveland offense and a major threat on the perimeter.

If Beckham is out of action, it will be a major blow for the Browns.

According to the first update from the Browns, the dynamic wideout is questionable to return with a knee issue.

#Browns WR Odell Beckham (knee) is questionable to return vs. the #Bengals. He was injured on Baker Mayfield’s INT. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) October 25, 2020

We’ll keep you posted on any further updates on his status.