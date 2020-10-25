The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

Injury Update For Cleveland Browns WR Odell Beckham Jr.

Odell Beckham on the field for the Browns.CLEVELAND, OHIO - SEPTEMBER 27: Odell Beckham Jr. #13 of the Cleveland Browns takes the field prior to the game against the Washington Football Team at FirstEnergy Stadium on September 27, 2020 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

The Cleveland Browns trail the Cincinnati Bengals early in the first quarter, and wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. has already gone to the locker room.

Beckham was taken to the locker room for evaluation after getting hurt on an interception return by Bengals defensive back Darius Phillips. Phillips picked off Baker Mayfield’s pass down the right sideline intended for Beckham.

As you can see, it looks like something happened to Beckham’s leg at the end of this play. Cleveland center J.C. Tretter was also injured on the return.

Beckham has not put up huge stats thus far this season, outside of a three touchdown performance against the Dallas Cowboys. However, he is still an integral part of the Cleveland offense and a major threat on the perimeter.

If Beckham is out of action, it will be a major blow for the Browns.

According to the first update from the Browns, the dynamic wideout is questionable to return with a knee issue.

We’ll keep you posted on any further updates on his status.


About Matt Hladik

Matt is an Editor at The Spun Media.