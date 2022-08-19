Jacoby Brissett Has Honest Admission On His New Opportunity With Browns

BEREA, OH - JUNE 01: Jacoby Brissett #7 of the Cleveland Browns throws a pass during the Cleveland Browns offseason workout at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on June 1, 2022 in Berea, Ohio. (Photo by Nick Cammett/Diamond Images via Getty Images) Diamond Images/Getty Images

With Deshaun Watson now suspended for the first 11 games of the 2022 season, Jacoby Brissett is the next man up for the Cleveland Browns. And he acknowledges the position that he's in.

Speaking to the media on Friday, Brissett thanked the Browns for giving him the opportunity to start. He said he isn't going to think about what happens after Watson gets reinstated and is focusing on being a good player and a good teammate.

“I’m just excited for the opportunity. I don’t take it lightly, obviously,” Brissett said. “Just going out there, continuing to be the man that I am, the player that I am, the teammate that I am. And I think all of that stuff kind of takes care of itself and I don’t have to really speak on that.”

The Browns gave Brissett their vote of confidence by not trading for another quarterback even as it became clearer and clearer that Deshaun Watson was getting suspended.

Jacoby Brissett now has the best starting job opportunity that he's had in several years. Between 2017 and 2019, Brissett went 11-19 with 31 touchdowns and over 6,000 passing yards with the Indianapolis Colts.

Last year Brissett went 2-3 as the backup for the Miami Dolphins in the absence of Tua Tagovailoa. He completed 62.7-percent of his passes for 1,283 yards and five touchdowns in five starts.

If Brissett can even get the Browns to tread water for the first 11 games of the season, he stands to get a pretty lucrative deal in the ensuing offseason.

What will Jacoby Brissett's record with the Browns be this coming year?