Jacoby Brissett Has Honest Answer About Impending Snow Game In Buffalo

BEREA, OH - JUNE 01: Jacoby Brissett #7 of the Cleveland Browns throws a pass during the Cleveland Browns offseason workout at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on June 1, 2022 in Berea, Ohio. (Photo by Nick Cammett/Diamond Images via Getty Images) Diamond Images/Getty Images

This Sunday's game between the Bills and Browns will be played in brutal conditions.

According to multiple weather forecasts, Buffalo could receive several feet of snow due to a winter storm. If so, that means the Browns and Bills will need to adjust their respective game plans.

When asked if there's a way to prepare for rough weather, Browns quarterback Jacoby Brissett had a hilarious response.

"I'm from Florida," Brissett told reporters. "I'm the wrong person to ask."

As of now, the Bills-Browns game remains on the schedule for Sunday. It'll be interesting to see what happens if Buffalo actually does get hit with historic snowfall.

Assuming this Sunday's game is played in the snow, the Browns will need to rely on their running backs. Nick Chubb and Kareem Hunt have combined for over 1,200 rushing yards this season.

The Bills, meanwhile, have been very reliant on Josh Allen this year. He may need to use his legs more often than usual this weekend.