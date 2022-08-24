Jacoby Brissett's Response To Deshaun Watson Question Going Viral

CLEVELAND, OH - JUNE 16: Managing and principal partner Jimmy Haslam of the Cleveland Browns (R) laughs with Deshaun Watson #4, Joshua Dobbs #15, Jacoby Brissett #7 and Amari Cooper #2 during the Cleveland Browns mandatory minicamp at FirstEnergy Stadium on June 16, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Nick Cammett/Getty Images) Nick Cammett/Getty Images

Since the Cleveland Browns will be without Deshaun Watson for the first 11 games of the regular season, Jacoby Brissett will take over as the team's starting quarterback.

Brissett signed a one-year, $4,65 million contract with the Browns during the offseason. In 11 appearances with the Miami Dolphins last season, he had 1,283 passing yards, five touchdowns and four interceptions.

Speaking to the media Wednesday, Brissett was asked how tough it is to try not to be Watson on the field. His response to that question was quite telling.

"It's very easy for me not to be Deshaun," Brissett told reporters.

The question that Brissett faced during Wednesday's press conference will most likely spark a conversation within the Browns' fan base.

Watson received an 11-game suspension from the NFL because roughly two dozen women accused him of sexual misconduct during massage sessions.

Brissett, meanwhile, is excited for the opportunity to lead a very talented roster in Cleveland.

"Just go out there and continue to be the man that I am, the player that I am, the teammate that I am," Brissett said last week, via ESPN.

The Browns will kick off the season on the road against the Carolina Panthers.