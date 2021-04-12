NFL World Reacts To The Jadeveon Clowney News

The Spun

Seattle Seahawks pass rusher Jadeveon Clowney against the 49ers.SANTA CLARA, CA - NOVEMBER 11: Jadeveon Clowney #90 of the Seattle Seahawks looks on before the game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium on November 11, 2019 in Santa Clara, California. The Seahawks defeated the 49ers 27-24. (Photo by Rob Leiter/Getty Images)

Jadeveon Clowney is reportedly expected to make his free agency decision at some point on Monday.

According to multiple reports, the Cleveland Browns are expected to meet with the veteran NFL pass rusher on Monday. Those reports suggest that Clowney and the Browns will come to an agreement on a deal.

“The belief is both sides will ultimately strike a deal Monday, per sources,” NFL insider Jonathan Jones reported on Sunday night.

This would be a major boost to a Browns defense that already boasts Myles Garrett coming off one of the edges.

Cleveland was one of the best storylines of the 2020 season, reaching the playoffs and winning a game before falling to the Kansas City Chiefs in the Divisional Round.

FOX Sports 1’s Skip Bayless would be very impressed with a Clowney signing in Cleveland.

“If the Browns sign Clowney, they become a legit Super Bowl contender. Can’t believe no one else has signed him. I believe he still has a Pro Bowl or two left in him. He recently turned … 28!” he tweeted.

Clowney, a three-time Pro Bowler, was the No. 1 overall pick in the 2014 NFL Draft. He spent the 2020 season with the Tennessee Titans, previously playing for Seattle and Houston.


