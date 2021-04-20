Look: Jadeveon Clowney’s Browns Number Revealed

Jadeveon Clowney will be on a new NFL team for a third straight year. The former No. 1 pick is the newest member of the Cleveland Browns.

Clowney joins what could be a pretty ferocious defensive front. He’ll play opposite superstar Myles Garrett, another former No. 1 pick, which is a scary notion for opposing offenses.

After making the jump from college at South Carolina, where he wore No. 7, he wore No. 90 for the Houston Texans from 2014-18, and the Seattle Seahawks in 2019. Last season, he made the move to No. 99 with the Tennessee Titans. Veteran defensive tackle DaQuan Jones wears No. 90 for that club.

Now, Clowney is returning to his original NFL number. That means a switch for Jordan Elliott, his new position-mate who wore No. 90 during his first NFL season last year, after being a third round pick in last year’s NFL Draft.

Jadeveon Clowney has struggled to return to the Pro Bowl level that he played at late in his Texans tenure, and dealt with injuries over the last few years. He was held to 13 games with the Seahawks in 2019, and eight with the Titans last season.

He signed a one-year prove-it deal with Cleveland, worth $8 million with the potential for another $2 million in incentives.

Expectations were already high for the Cleveland Browns, after a highly successful 2020 season. Their fans are going to enter 2021 with a level of swagger that this iteration of the franchise has never had.

