Jadeveon Clowney Makes Honest Admission About Future With Browns

Jadeveon Clowney will play for his fourth team in as many years this season. The new Cleveland Browns star readily admits that he doesn’t know what the future holds beyond the season.

Clowney was the No. 1 pick in the 2014 NFL Draft, and had three Pro Bowl seasons with the Houston Texans. He was traded to the Seattle Seahawks in 2019, and bounced over to the Tennessee Titans on a one-year deal for 2020.

There’s plenty of excitement around him joining the Browns this fall. He will play across from Myles Garrett, one of the NFL’s most talented defensive ends. That should unlock some serious opportunities for the 28-year old. That doesn’t necessarily mean that he’s found his long term home though. He can’t be sure about that after how the last few seasons played out.

“You never know. I thought the last place was going to be home, and the place before that, and the place before that,” he admitted, when asked if he sees himself as a Brown beyond this year.

“You just keep playing and see what happens. I enjoyed the last team, the team before that, and this one. I just hope that this one leads to something better, or the climate will be better for me. We’ll see what happens. It’s early.”

Clowney signed a one-year, $8 million deal with Cleveland. The Browns are gearing up to prove that they aren’t one-hit wonders, so if he performs, it stands to reason that the team would be interested in bringing him back in 2022. So far, he likes the fun atmosphere in Cleveland. Via 247Sports:

“This is a young team and this is a group of guys that enjoy themselves. They have a good time. They’re fun to be around. Everybody is flying around and smiling. This is a young team. You have an idea of what I mean — everybody having a good and fun time … That could be a good thing, but it can also be a bad thing. But right now it’s a good thing.”

Jadeveon Clowney was held to just eight games last season for the Titans. He recorded 19 total tackles, forcing one fumble and breaking up four passes on the year.

