The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

Jadeveon Clowney Has 2-Word Reason For Signing With Browns

Seattle Seahawks pass rusher Jadeveon Clowney against the 49ers.SANTA CLARA, CA - NOVEMBER 11: Jadeveon Clowney #90 of the Seattle Seahawks looks on before the game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium on November 11, 2019 in Santa Clara, California. The Seahawks defeated the 49ers 27-24. (Photo by Rob Leiter/Getty Images)

On Wednesday afternoon, Jadeveon Clowney officially signed with a new team after playing the 2020 season with the Tennessee Titans.

The former No. 1 overall pick inked an $8 million contract with the Cleveland Browns, that could pay him up to $10 million.

Not long after signing his new deal, Clowney sent a message to Browns fans. “Yo, it’s your boy Jadeveon Clowney. Shout out to the Dawg Pound, man. Let’s get it going!” he said.

After taking a few hours to get adjusted to with his new team, reporters asked Clowney why he decided to sign with the Browns.

“They win,” he said.

That has to be a nice thing for Browns fans – and the Browns organization – to hear following years of being an irrelevant teams.

Cleveland found immediate success under new head coach Kevin Stefanski, who led the team to an 11-5 record. The Browns torched divisional rival Pittsburgh in the first round of the playoffs before falling just short against the Kansas City Chiefs.

For Cleveland fans, though, it was just nice to see the team finally find a playoff win. With that comes interest from free agents like Clowney.

The Browns have signed a number of high-quality free agents including John Johnson, Troy Hill and now Clowney.

The team should be well-positioned to make another strong run at the playoffs and potentially the AFC North title.


About Andrew McCarty

Andrew McCarty is a writer for The Spun.