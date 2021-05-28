Jadeveon Clowney Looks Jacked Ahead Of First Season With Browns

Jadeveon Clowney is set to start the 2021 NFL season with the Cleveland Browns – his fourth team in as many years. But he looks more ready for this season than ever before.

Clowney got photos taken of him during a recent workout and he looks more jacked than ever. Browns fan Nick Karns noted that he’s almost as shredded as fellow defensive end Myles Garrett.

Clowney joined the Browns on a one-year deal worth up to $10 million back in April. The idea was clearly to give the team bookend pass rushers on a defense looking to improve this coming season.

Clowney appeared in just eight games for the Tennessee Titans last year. He finished the year with 19 tackles, four tackles for loss and six QB hits but no sacks.

Jadeveon Clowney is not working this hard to go out on the field and phone it in. He's working this hard to dominate with Myles Garrett. pic.twitter.com/XNtSF0QLxy — Nick Karns (@karnsies817) May 28, 2021

The last couple of years have been rough for Jadeveon Clowney ever since he left the Houston Texans. His one-year stint with the Seattle Seahawks saw him make some contributions, but not as many as he did when he made three straight Pro Bowls.

Overall, it’s been a rocky road for the former No. 1 NFL Draft pick. Maybe with the supporting players and staff that the Cleveland Browns have he’ll be able to find a new niche.

How many sacks do you anticipate Jadeveon Clowney having for the Browns this year? Will he get a second contract with the team?

[Jadeveon Clowney]