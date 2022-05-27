Jadeveon Clowney Makes His Thoughts On Being With The Browns Very Clear

CINCINNATI, OHIO - NOVEMBER 07: Jadeveon Clowney #90 of the Cleveland Browns waves to fans before the game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Paul Brown Stadium on November 07, 2021 in Cincinnati, Ohio. (Photo by Dylan Buell/Getty Images)

The Cleveland Browns fortified their defensive line this week, signing Jadeveon Clowney to a one-year contract that's worth up to $11 million.

Last season, Clowney had 37 total tackles, 19 quarterback hits, nine sacks and two forced fumbles.

Clowney has bounced around the NFL over the past few years, spending time with the Houston Texans, Seattle Seahawks and Tennessee Titans. It's safe to say he's glad that he won't have to worry about learning another new system.

“It’s a much better feeling,” Clowney said when discussing his new contract with the Browns. “You’re just always excited. I’m excited to be around them. I know what I’m dealing with and I know who I got. I know what we can do together. I’m just hoping we can take that step forward and get where we need to get this season.”

As for Clowney's goals in Cleveland, he's hopeful he can capture a Lombardi Trophy next season.

"I just want to chase that Super Bowl," the three-time Pro Bowler said. "We had a great defense last year. We went out and got some more key players on offense and defense, and I feel like we've got a shot."

Cleveland has the talent to compete in the AFC, that's for sure. Whether or not that talent will translate into wins is a different story.

The Browns will start the 2022 season on the road against the Carolina Panthers.