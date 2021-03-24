Former No. 1 overall pick Jadeveon Clowney is still searching for a new team after playing the 2020 season with the Tennessee Titans.

Clowney hit the free agent market before the 2020 season and was expected to cash in. Unfortunately for him, he was only able to land a one-year, $13 million deal with the Titans.

To make matters worse, Clowney suffered a torn meniscus near the end of the 2020 season. That meant he might not be able to cash in once again once he hit free agency heading into the 2021 season.

However, that injury hasn’t dissuaded teams from showing interest in the former star pass rusher. According to a report from ESPN NFL insider Field Yates, Clowney is visiting with the Cleveland Browns this week.

The Browns are hosting Jadeveon Clowney on a free agent visit. — Field Yates (@FieldYates) March 24, 2021

The best years of Clowney’s career might be behind him, but he can still contribute on a playoff-contending team. Place Clowney opposite Myles Garrett on the field and opposing offenses will have a nightmare of a time trying to build a game plan.

Cleveland has put together an incredible roster over the past few years. After making a playoff run during the 2020 season, the Browns have their eyes set on a conference title and possible Super Bowl berth.

Adding a solid pass rusher like Clowney couldn’t hurt in that endeavor. AFC North quarterbacks might want to watch their backs heading into the 2021 season.