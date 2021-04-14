Jadeveon Clowney Sends Message To Browns Fans

After signing a one-year, $8-10 million contract with the Cleveland Browns, pass rusher Jadeveon Clowney has plenty of reasons to be excited. So he’s sharing that excitement with his new fans.

In a video message to the Browns, Clowney expressed just how happy he was to be a member of the team. He also gave a shout out to the Browns’ Dawg Pound, smiling the entire time.

“Yo, it’s your boy Jadeveon Clowney. Shout out to the Dawg Pound, man. Let’s get it going!” Clowney said.

The Browns defense ranked in the bottom half of the league last year but reached the playoffs thanks to a top-16 offense. Clowney is expected to be a bookend pass rusher across from Browns star defensive end Myles Garrett.

The last couple of years haven’t been great for Jadeveon Clowney though. Since leaving the Houston Texans after the 2018 season, he’s played in just 21 games split between the Seattle Seahawks and Tennessee Titans.

In that two-year span, Clowney has recorded just 3.0 sacks and finished the 2020 season on injured reserve.

But perhaps a healthy Clowney can give the Cleveland Browns the boost on defense that they crave. Coming off their first playoff appearance in nearly two decades, excitement is super high in Cleveland right now.

And if Clowney isn’t what they need to get over the hump, then it’s not like they’ve made a long-term commitment to him either.

How many sacks will Jadeveon Clowney have for the Browns in 2021?