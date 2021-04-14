Browns Wide Receiver Reacts To Jadeveon Clowney Signing

Jadeveon Clowney is the newest member of the Cleveland Browns. Needless to say, many of his new teammates are pretty excited.

The former No. 1 pick will line up opposite another member of that very exclusive fraternity, Myles Garrett. Clowney has been a productive if not overpowering NFL player, but playing with Garrett should make him incredibly scary as a secondary pass-rush option.

Baker Mayfield, who is celebrating his 26th birthday today, weighed in on Instagram earlier. He said the Clowney signing in a nice birthday present, as he and the Browns prepare to take the next step forward towards true Super Bowl contention.

Donovan Peoples-Jones, a second-year wide receiver out of Michigan, is also excited. “Ooooooweeeeee,” he tweeted this afternoon, posting a photoshop of Garrett and Jadeveon Clowney together in Browns uniforms. “QB nightmare.”

Garrett played in 14 games last season, putting up a career high 48 tackles, and 12 total sacks, 1.5 shy of his 2018 career high. He broke up two passes, and had career highs with four forced fumbles and two recoveries. He also had a sack in his first career postseason.

Clowney did not sign with the Tennessee Titans until September, just before the start of the 2020 season. He was limited to eight games, recording 19 tackles, but was held without a sack for the first time in his career. He has plenty to prove, as injuries have really put a hamper on both his production and ability to stay on the field in recent years.

If he can get back to his late-Houston Texans level of play, he may yet get that next big deal he’s been looking for. Clowney totaled 18.5 sacks with the team during the 2017-18 seasons. He’ll get plenty of opportunities with Garrett commanding double teams on the other side of the line.

[Donovan Peoples-Jones]