Browns Make Big Announcement About Star WR Jarvis Landry

Help could be on the way for the Cleveland Browns‘ offense very soon. On Friday, the team made an important announcement regarding veteran wide receiver Jarvis Landry.

Landry, who has missed the last three games due to a knee injury, has been designated for return from injured reserve. This means he’ll be allowed to practice with the team this Friday afternoon.

If all goes well, Landry could actually suit up this Sunday against the Arizona Cardinals. However, one day of practice might not be enough to convince the coaching staff that he’s ready to play.

Nonetheless, it’s great to hear that Landry is very close to being back on the field with his teammates. In two games this season, Landry had six receptions for 80 yards. He also had 13 rushing yards and a touchdown on two carries.

Landry is returning to practice after being on injured reserve since Week 3. — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) October 15, 2021

Since the Browns will face the Denver Broncos next Thursday, the coaching staff may choose to keep Jarvis Landry on the sideline this weekend.

After missing three weeks because of a knee injury, the last thing Landry needs is to play two games in a five-day span. That just wouldn’t be very smart.

Landry is a competitor, though, so we’re not going to rule him out for this Sunday’s game. Besides, the Browns will release their final injury report later today.

