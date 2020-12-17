The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

Jarvis Landry Fires Back At Ravens Star CB Who Allegedly Spit At Him

Baker Mayfield holds his hand over his heart during national anthem.CLEVELAND, OH - SEPTEMBER 20: Jarvis Landry #80 and Baker Mayfield #6 of the Cleveland Browns look on during the National Anthem prior to the game against the New York Jets at FirstEnergy Stadium on September 20, 2018 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

On Monday night, the Cleveland Browns hosted the Baltimore Ravens in a pivotal AFC North clash.

Both teams are fighting for a playoff spot in the AFC and put on a show for the ages. Baltimore and Cleveland threw haymakers all night, with the Ravens escaping with a 47-42 win in what many are calling the Game of the Year.

Unfortunately, in the days following the game, an unfortunate incident is taking hold of all the headlines. A video surfaced that appears to show Ravens star corner Marcus Peters spitting at Browns wide receiver Jarvis Landry.

Of course, Landry didn’t take too kindly to learning that he was allegedly spit at during the game. He addressed the incident with reporters on Thursday afternoon.

Landry said he wasn’t aware of the incident at the time, but called Peters a “coward” for what he did.

“He’s a coward,” Landry said about Peters. “He knew that maybe behind my back he could do things like that, but to my face he wouldn’t. Everybody knows what type of player he is and the type of person he is.”

Peters has been known as a player who likes to get under the skin of the opposing team. However, he may have taken things a little too far on Monday night against the Browns.

Peters has no addressed the incident so far.


About Andrew McCarty

Andrew McCarty is a writer for The Spun.