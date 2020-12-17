On Monday night, the Cleveland Browns hosted the Baltimore Ravens in a pivotal AFC North clash.

Both teams are fighting for a playoff spot in the AFC and put on a show for the ages. Baltimore and Cleveland threw haymakers all night, with the Ravens escaping with a 47-42 win in what many are calling the Game of the Year.

Unfortunately, in the days following the game, an unfortunate incident is taking hold of all the headlines. A video surfaced that appears to show Ravens star corner Marcus Peters spitting at Browns wide receiver Jarvis Landry.

Of course, Landry didn’t take too kindly to learning that he was allegedly spit at during the game. He addressed the incident with reporters on Thursday afternoon.

Landry said he wasn’t aware of the incident at the time, but called Peters a “coward” for what he did.

#Browns WR Jarvis Landry, on video of Ravens CB Marcus Peters spitting on him: "He's a coward…" (@ByNateUlrich with the questions in this clip) pic.twitter.com/oQH9nfd6dw — Jake Trotter (@Jake_Trotter) December 17, 2020

“He’s a coward,” Landry said about Peters. “He knew that maybe behind my back he could do things like that, but to my face he wouldn’t. Everybody knows what type of player he is and the type of person he is.”

Peters has been known as a player who likes to get under the skin of the opposing team. However, he may have taken things a little too far on Monday night against the Browns.

Peters has no addressed the incident so far.