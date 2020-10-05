Jarvis Landry Has A Great Tweet About Sunday’s TD Pass

Cleveland Browns wide receiver Jarvis Landry’s biggest highlight play from Sunday involved him throwing the ball, not catching it.

The left-handed Landry threw a 37-yard touchdown to Odell Beckham Jr. on Cleveland’s first possession yesterday, the first of six touchdowns in the Browns’ 49-38 win over the Dallas Cowboys.

Baker Mayfield played well and threw a couple of touchdowns of his own, but the Browns’ best pass of the day belonged to Landry.

As pretty as that throw was, it took a toll on Landry. The veteran wideout admitted on Twitter this afternoon that he’s been sore today.

“I threw [one] pass yesterday and my LAT feels like I pitched nine innings,” he joked.

I threw 1 pass yesterday and my LAT feels like I pitched 9 innings 😂😂😂 — Jarvis Juice Landry (@God_Son80) October 5, 2020

Any sore muscles have to hurt so good for Landry and the Browns right now. Cleveland is off to a 3-1 start for the first time since 2001.

Not to jinx anything, but it finally looks like the Browns have what it takes to snap the franchise’s playoff-less streak, which dates back to 2002.