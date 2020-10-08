Jarvis Landry Has A Telling Comment On Odell Beckham Jr.

Odell Beckham Jr. is coming off his best game as a Cleveland Brown, a three-touchdown performance in a win over the Dallas Cowboys.

The star wide receiver’s first year in Cleveland was a rollercoaster, as Beckham battled injury and the Browns suffered through dysfunction. However, under new head coach Kevin Stefanski, things have been different this season.

The Browns are 3-1, and Beckham is reportedly in the best headspace he’s been in in a while. At least, his teammate and close friend Jarvis Landry thinks so.

This afternoon, Landry was asked when was the last time he saw his buddy like this. Landry told reporters it was back when the two were in college at LSU almost a decade ago.

Jarvis Landry asked when the last time he's seen Odell Beckham Jr. this healthy, happy and focused: "Probably college." — Ben Axelrod (@BenAxelrod) October 8, 2020

Beckham and the Browns have a couple of tough games coming up against the Colts and Steelers, but after that, the schedule looks incredibly manageable.

The Browns play the Bengals, Raiders, Texans, Eagles and Jaguars in consecutive weeks and also play the Jets and Giants in late December. Without question, this team looks set to snap the franchise’s lengthy playoff drought.