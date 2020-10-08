The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

Jarvis Landry Has A Telling Comment On Odell Beckham Jr.

Odell Beckham stands during national anthem before first Browns game.CLEVELAND, OHIO - SEPTEMBER 08: Wide receiver Odell Beckham #13 (L) and teammate Jarvis Landry #80 of the Cleveland Browns stand on the field during the national anthem before playing in the game against the Tennessee Titans at FirstEnergy Stadium on September 08, 2019 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

Odell Beckham Jr. is coming off his best game as a Cleveland Brown, a three-touchdown performance in a win over the Dallas Cowboys.

The star wide receiver’s first year in Cleveland was a rollercoaster, as Beckham battled injury and the Browns suffered through dysfunction. However, under new head coach Kevin Stefanski, things have been different this season.

The Browns are 3-1, and Beckham is reportedly in the best headspace he’s been in in a while. At least, his teammate and close friend Jarvis Landry thinks so.

This afternoon, Landry was asked when was the last time he saw his buddy like this. Landry told reporters it was back when the two were in college at LSU almost a decade ago.

Beckham and the Browns have a couple of tough games coming up against the Colts and Steelers, but after that, the schedule looks incredibly manageable.

The Browns play the Bengals, Raiders, Texans, Eagles and Jaguars in consecutive weeks and also play the Jets and Giants in late December. Without question, this team looks set to snap the franchise’s lengthy playoff drought.


About Matt Hladik

Matt is an Editor at The Spun Media.